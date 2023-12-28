HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The mild New Year’s Eve weather forecast might make people want to be outside.

If you do, you will be able to feel extra warm for free this year in Harrisburg, as the city will be giving out free hot chocolate outside City Hall.

There will also be kid’s activities including a balloon drop for them at 10 p.m., and then the annual strawberry drop for everyone at midnight.

“We’re also having a kids glow event starting at 9 p.m., so we’ll have the whole city hall flowing. we’ll have space aliens, cityscape, all glowing,” Katie Sprich with the City of Harrisburg said.

To have the most fun with the glow event, you will want to wear white or neon colors.