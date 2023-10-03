HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Midstate property manager was ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution for sexually harassing a tenant, according to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC).

Over $37,000 was ordered to be paid by Todd Toms and All Star Property Management and Renovations to the tenant, who also suffered living under discriminatory terms and conditions of leasing housing because of her sex, the PHRC says.

“The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission wants the people of Pennsylvania to know that we support those who are subjected to sexual harassment,” PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter said. “This order affirms that sexual harassment of any kind has no place in Pennsylvania. It should serve as a deterrent for other housing property managers and provide encouragement to tenants who were sexually harassed but are worried about coming forward.”

The restitution must be paid in 45 days, and there were other orders that Toms must fulfill:

Cease and desist from sexually harassing anyone and otherwise acting in a discriminatory manner against anyone seeking to lease a property from him.

Pay the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania a civil penalty of $10,000 within 45 days.

Report to the PHRC within 30 days on how it will comply with the order.

In March there was a public hearing about the issues of liability and damages, that Toms did not attend, according to the PHRC. The final order came on Sept. 18.

The PHRC is the state’s leading civil rights enforcement agency and anyone who has experienced sexual harassment can call them at (717)-787-4410 to report it.