HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s Public Safety Building on Walnut Street was evacuated on Tuesday after a man came into the building claiming to have found a bag of explosives on Cameron Street, according to the city’s Director of Communications Matt Maisel.

According to Maisel, police have closed the 100 block of Walnut Street and River Street between Walnut and Strawberry. The man was detained and police has possession of the bag.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A K9 team and a Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Squad were called in to assist.