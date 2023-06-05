HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg and other Midstate communities are continuing to clean up after an intense storm hit the on Saturday afternoon.

Midtown Harrisburg was one of the hardest-hit areas with hail causing damage and trees taking down many power lines and blocking roadways.

Utility and city crews got the most out of that Sunday. However, that does not mean the work is done.

“Now, there’s other stuff that we have to clean up. I’m sure you can drive throughout the city and see that there are still a lot of downed branches, downed trees, lots of debris and brush, and whatnot. So, that is going to be the priority today and kind of the rest of the week,” Harrisburg spokesperson Matt Maisel said.

Maisel said that the additional clean-up should be finished by Thursday.