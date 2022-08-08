MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.

State Police say a laptop, cellphone, and coin jar were stolen from the residence.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a 2006 Subaru Outback, according to State Police.