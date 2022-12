HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a Harrisburg restaurant.

According to police, a man forced his way into The Warf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17.

The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located on the 6800 block of Derry Street.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.