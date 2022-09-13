HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Restaurant Week is returning in full force this year; Last year’s event was limited to take-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will run from Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 23.

The Downtown Improvement District says restaurant week is a fantastic way to support small businesses and explore the city of Harrisburg.

“Some places are new or some places just have been struggling with COVID, so just to kind of give them that extra boost and mention so that people can remember, oh we’ve got all these great restaurants downtown and there really is something for everybody,” said Sydney Musser, marketing specialist for Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District.

For more information on the restaurants and their menus, visit www.harrisburgrestaurantweek.com.

Twenty-two restaurants are participating in the two-week event. All restaurants will offer three-course lunch and dinner menus at a flat rate.