HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Maclay Street area near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg has always been prone to flooding. It happened again over the past weekend due to heavy rain.

Harrisburg city officials say it’s not just the amount of rain that matters, but how hard and how fast it comes. There are several county and city projects to fix the problem.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The main issue is Paxton Creek. When the city sees a hard and steady downpour, the creek rises and can quickly overwhelm the city’s sewer system, and the problem has gotten worse.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said that because Wildwood Lake, where the creek starts, has seen a build-up of sediment. That means when it rains, the lake cannot hold as much water, which leads to it being sent into the creek.

The city and county are working on getting funding for several projects, including drudging Wildwood Lake and improving the flow of Paxton Creek into the Susquehanna River.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the meantime, officials say the flooding is something residents will have to live with.

“Unfortunately, these projects are not short-term, short-duration projects. These are long-term, long-time planning, long-time construction projects that are going to take five to 10 years to get to fruition. In the meantime, unfortunately, we’re going to have to deal with this flooding that we see,” Chief Enterline said.

Officials said the city and the county have several grant applications out for funding for these projects. The city just received a planning grant to start working on Paxton Creek.