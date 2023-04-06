HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are a husband and wife who have served many communities across the Midstate.

The Salvation Army Harrisburg is saying goodbye to Majors John and Elizabeth Griner, who have served with the organization together for 36 years.

The Griners have served in Harrisburg for the last 18 years, overseeing the growth of the Salvation Army’s programs and services and new facilities.

“It’s been a privilege to serve. Harrisburg was a culmination of all the appointments that we’ve had. It was very exciting from day one when we arrived here we saw the potential,” said John Griner. “Historically, over the 18 years we have been here we have rallied around the Salvation Army when there’s the need. The need has always been met.”

The couple officially retired on Dec. 1, 2022, but will be honored next week at the Salvation Army’s Celebration of Impact: A Legacy of Faithfulness Spring event.