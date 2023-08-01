HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District says they will “move away from a school uniform” after updating its dress code.

The district says the decision was made with input from students and families ahead of the first day of school on August 28. Approximately 75% of students and families who responded to a district survey said they were in favor of ending school uniforms, according to the district.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Eric Turman said the decision was made on factors including costs, student desire to add more choice, size availability, and students being excluded.

“Many other school districts with similar demographic profiles to Harrisburg that have made this move have not seen increases in student discipline issues as a result of this change, and have found the change has actually made students feel better about attending school,” said Turman.

The new dress code includes the following rules and requirements for student clothing:

• No hooded shirts or sweatshirts

• No tank tops, halter tops, or spaghetti string tops

• No offensive graphics or images on any clothing

• No sheer, translucent, or lace on the torso

• For pants, no tears or rips on pants above the knee

• No visible undergarments or boxer shorts worn on the outside

• Pants must not be saggy below the waist

• For footwear – no Crocs, flip-flops, slides, slippers, open-toed shoes or high heels above 1 inch

• No hats, caps, bandannas, sunglasses, visors, and face masks unless medically necessary or for religious reasons

In addition to the new dress code, the district says all visitors must present a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID at school buildings. The IDs will be checked against a sexual offender database and those who enter will be given an ID badge.