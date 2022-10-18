HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community input for a community problem. “Youth violence” was front and center at a Harrisburg High School.

“The message is more so about the hope with Harrisburg and where it needs to go. I think we all want a quick fix. We want to solve that problem now and we all wish we could do that, but it’s going to be time to develop something that’s sustainable,” said Superintendent Eric Turman, of the Harrisburg School District.

Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman discussed a worrying trend: an increase in bad behavior and suspensions. He then laid out some strategies.

“We haven’t been able to get to the tier support yet but as parents are coming in you’re starting to get a lot more folks to sign on to go to ESS, go to peer counseling to get the support that their child needs,” Superintendent Turman said.

Programs focusing on mentoring, building self-esteem, and more. He then opened up the mic to parents and concerned residents. Some say it all goes back to the same thing.

“We have to go back and address it in the homes. The administration can’t fix this on their own. Parents have got to step up and take some responsibility, and the community also has to take some responsibility too,” said Claud Phipps, of Harrisburg.

Largely missing from the crowd was students. Some we spoke to off-camera said they hadn’t even heard about the event.

“We have to meet these youth where they are at so when we meet them where they are at we are able to get them engaged in things like this,” said Dr. Kevin Dolphin, founder and president of Breaking the Chainz, Inc. “For the concerns that they have I think the auditorium should have been packed.”

This means everyone working toward that collective impact.

“As far as this meeting, it’s a step in the right direction. We have to take the first step to get to the next step. I was very encouraged tonight,” said Vickie Johnston, of Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg School District Superintendent also outlined two million dollars in upgrades, including security cameras, vape, and marijuana detectors in bathrooms, and exploring having police in schools.