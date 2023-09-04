HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg School District’s Rowland Academy will dismiss early on Tuesday, September 5 due to the heat expected in the Harrisburg area.

The district says they will dismiss students at 12 p.m. and have been working to school the building “to the best of their ability.

The district announced the early dismissal in a message on social media Tuesday night.

Dear Rowland Academy Parents, Guardians, Staff, and Students, Due to the extreme heat projected for tomorrow, we will be dismissing Rowland Academy at 12 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, September 5th. We have worked over the weekend to try to cool the building to the best of our ability, but some of our rooms are still too warm to occupy for the entire day as the rooms heat up as the day wears on. We are trying to secure some additional air conditioners tomorrow morning. We will be in communication tomorrow if we need to dismiss early for the remainder of the week. All students will be provided lunch before dismissal. Thank you for your patience.

Several students in the West Shore School District will have remote learning on Tuesday due to the heat.

According to the abc27 Weather team, highs in the area are expected to reach 96 degrees after a record high on Labor Day.