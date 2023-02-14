HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Harrisburg was evacuated on Tuesday morning after receiving a bomb threat.

According to the City of Harrisburg spokesperson Matt Maisel, shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, a bomb threat was called into Capital Academy, which is located on the 1400 block of Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Harrisburg Police were informed a bomb was to go off at 9 a.m. this morning.

Capital Academy called 911 at 7:28 a.m. and the building was evacuated. Staff and students were sheltered at the gymnasium in Downey School, stated Maisel.

Police arrived at the school around 7:30 a.m., and a K9 swept the property, along with the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Department.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

According to Maisel, the building was cleared, and nothing was found. At around 10:35 a.m. the “all-clear” was given and police are now in the process of helping students and staff return to Capital Academy.