HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Harrisburg was evacuated on Tuesday morning after receiving a bomb threat.
According to the City of Harrisburg spokesperson Matt Maisel, shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, a bomb threat was called into Capital Academy, which is located on the 1400 block of Cameron Street in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg Police were informed a bomb was to go off at 9 a.m. this morning.
Capital Academy called 911 at 7:28 a.m. and the building was evacuated. Staff and students were sheltered at the gymnasium in Downey School, stated Maisel.
Police arrived at the school around 7:30 a.m., and a K9 swept the property, along with the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Maisel, the building was cleared, and nothing was found. At around 10:35 a.m. the “all-clear” was given and police are now in the process of helping students and staff return to Capital Academy.