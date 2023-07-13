HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators announced Wednesday that they will donate $2 from every full price ticket purchased from July 13 to July 16 to help vendors and employees affected by the Broad Street Market fire.

Early Monday morning, a fire broke out in the historical Broad Street Market in Harrisburg. The tragedy occurred when a large ceiling fan, which was installed in 2017, experienced an electrical malfunction.

The two-alarm fire, which firefighters responded to before 1 a.m. Monday, caused massive amounts of damage, including a roof collapse.

The market had stood since 1860 and was a popular spot for locals to shop for local goods from an average of 40 vendors.

Only the brick part of the building was badly damaged. The stone portion is still in tack and opened Thursday morning at 7 a.m. with about 20 vendors set up with makeshift stands around the building.