LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Sheetz in Harrisburg will be closing its doors in the near future, ahead of its redevelopment.

The PR Manager for Sheetz, Nick Ruffner, confirmed with abc27 that the Sheetz (store #219) on 2300 Colonial Road will be undergoing a major remodel in the Fall of 2023.

Ruffner’s full statement to abc27 is as follows:

Sheetz plans to close its store along Colonial Road in the fall for a major remodel to begin. Once completed, Sheetz will be excited to offer our loyal customers in Harrisburg a new store design which will include a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside the store. The new store, which will be approximately 6,100 square feet, will sell beer and include 10 fuel terminals for customers. The store is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public in early 2024. Sheetz employees from this store will be offered other jobs in the company temporarily, while the remodel is underway. PR Manager for Sheetz Nick Ruffner

It should also be noted that currently, this Sheetz location is only 4,879-square-foot.

According to a Jan.17 Lower Paxton Township meeting for the Department of Community Development, as part of the submitted preliminary/final Land Development Plan, this Sheetz location will be demolished.

Existing gas pumps and canopies will be removed from to 2.80-acre property as well.

Neighboring Sheetz locations near 2300 Colonial Road are:

4001 Union Deposit Rd.

6290 Allentown Blvd.

7970 Linglestown Rd

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.