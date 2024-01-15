HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Overnight shelters in Harrisburg are getting ready for more people who are trying to get out of the snow and cold.

The Midstate has had a relatively mild winter, and some overnight shelters say they have seen slightly lower numbers than in past years, but that started to change over the weekend.

“Last night, we were very full at both those shelters,” said Darrel Reinford, Executive Director of Christian Churches United.

The Midstate is seeing some of the coldest nights this winter and it is stretching overnight shelters thin.

“Our official capacity, we would say is 23. Last night, we stretched it to 25,” Reinford said.

Christian Churches United runs two shelters: a men’s shelter on Cameron Street and a women’s and non-binary shelter at Grace United Methodist Church. Reinford said the winter is a tough time for organizations like his.

“We’re stretched thin on a daily basis, and you know, we see something like this coming up and we want to try to do more to prepare,” he said.

Reinford said the best plan is to coordinate with other local groups that help the unhoused like Downtown Daily Bread and Bethesda Mission.

“On cold weeks like this, [Bethesda] sort of have an emergency, so they can, if we’re full, they will take in some overflow as needed,” he said.

Downtown Daily Bread runs a men’s only overnight shelter. They have added some cots and beds, bringing capacity up to 45 people, but say they have been consistently filling every space.

As they start to hit capacity, they will also refer people to other shelters in the area. Reinford said that collaboration is necessary to make sure they can help as many people as possible.

“Most of us just don’t really have the capacity to do much more than we’re doing and so being able to figure out how we can work together so that folks don’t get left out is important,” he said.

Reinford said a good way for people to help is by donating, especially snacks and hot drinks they can give out at the shelter. Hand warmers are another need for people who do end up back outside during the day.