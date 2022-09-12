HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend.

According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting.

As the officers were in the area, they got word of a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a hospital having being shot in the right heel.

Police found a party going on inside the home and a shooting scene inside. Maisel says no one at the party nor the girl’s parents were cooperative in terms of telling police what happened.

The girl is said to be fine and was able to go home, but police are continuing to investigate the shooting.