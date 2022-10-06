HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting on 5th Street in Harrisburg victimized an innocent bystander and damaged former Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson’s house and vehicle on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 6.

One person, who is expected to survive, was shot on 5th Street. Police made it clear that former Mayor Thompson was not the intended target.

The shooting happened at approximately 7 p.m. according to a Harrisburg city official.

According to the city, Harrisburg is seeing about as many shootings as it did at this point in 2021.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting at this time.