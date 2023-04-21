HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A large police presence was at 13th and Hanover Streets in Harrisburg on Friday night after a shooting took place, police say.

Neighbors near the area called abc27 to report a shooting and police confirmed that a shooting took place, saying there were multiple injuries. It is not clear at this time how many people were injured, if anyone was taken to the hospital, or if any arrests have been made.

Several evidence markers were on the street as police investigated the area.