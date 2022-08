HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Police are looking for the suspect in a downtown Harrisburg shooting last weekend.

Police say Antonio Hill Jr. is wanted for criminal attempted homicide and multiple firearm and drug charges. Police say the shooting happened on August 7 around 2 a.m. in the city’s downtown area.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.