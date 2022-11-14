HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were stabbed in Harrisburg around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to Harrisburg City officials.

City officials say a 53-year-old man died on Sunday around 4 a.m. and two other men injured in the stabbing will recover. One man remained in the hospital Monday morning with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The stabbing occurred between the 15th and 16th rows of Hall Manor, officials said. They said it was an isolated incident and police are not looking for a suspect.

Officials are expected to release more details about the incident later this week.