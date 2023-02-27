HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg-based restaurant 1700 Degrees Steakhouse was recently named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania.

According to the culinary publication Mashed, 1700 Degrees Steakhouse was selected as the best steakhouse in the state of Pa., based on several factors, such as reviews, accolades, and recommendations from various sources.

“From their Colossal Shrimp Cocktail to their New York Strip, and from their Truffle Lobster Mac ‘n Cheese to their Atlantic Salmon, you’re sure to find something on their menu that will draw you in,” Mashed stated in their article.

According to 1700 Degrees Steakhouse’s website, this isn’t the first time that the renowned restaurant was awarded for its excellence – back in 2015 they were named a winner in the OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Awards.

If you are interested in browsing the award-winning steakhouse’s menu, you can click here!

The renowned 1700 Degrees Steakhouse is located at 1 N. 2nd Street, inside the 4-star Harrisburg Hilton.

1700 Degrees Steakhouse’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 5p.m. to 9p.m.

‘Mashed’ publication was launched back in 2016 and now reaches an audience of over 25 million monthly readers worldwide, according to their website.