HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in the Harrisburg School District was arrested after they were in possession of a firearm on Friday, Jan.27.

According to the Harrisburg School District, the Rowland Academy student was in the possession of the firearm during an altercation after school and off school grounds.

The district states that they have no reason to believe the weapon was on the school grounds or in the school while classes were in session.

Superintendent Eric Turman released a statement regarding the arrest which you can read in its entirety below: