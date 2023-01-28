HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in the Harrisburg School District was arrested after they were in possession of a firearm on Friday, Jan.27.
According to the Harrisburg School District, the Rowland Academy student was in the possession of the firearm during an altercation after school and off school grounds.
The district states that they have no reason to believe the weapon was on the school grounds or in the school while classes were in session.
Superintendent Eric Turman released a statement regarding the arrest which you can read in its entirety below:
Dear Rowland Academy Parents, Guardians, Students, and Staff,
I’m disappointed to have to share with you that one of our Rowland Academy students was arrested today for possession of a firearm during an altercation after school and off school grounds. You may hear about this incident during this evening’s news.
As part of our safety protocol, all Rowland Academy students must pass through weapons/metal detectors each day before entering our schools. We have no reason to believe that this weapon was in our school. As always, we are focused on creating the safest, most secure learning environment for our students and staff.
While students who violate the law often receive media attention, it is very important to remember that the overwhelming majority of our students are law-abiding children and youth who are eager to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.Mr. Eric Turman, Superintendent, Harrisburg School District