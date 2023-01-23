HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg has stated that the clean-up effort under the Mulberry Street bridge will begin Tuesday. The city wants everyone out of the homeless encampment however five people still remain there as of Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, a two-day trash pickup will begin at the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. After the trash pickup, an exterminator will come to treat the rat problem.

According to the Mayor’s Office, police will be patrolling the area to prevent people from returning. Public Works stated that the extermination will take place even if people remain under the bridge.

According to the City of Harrisburg, most of the residents have relocated to another encampment that is located at PennDOT on Front Street. The city offered another temporary location site, but as of Monday morning everyone who moved there has left.

The city also emphasized that they are working with nonprofits to help provide resources to the homeless.

“It’s not about us pushing people out or relocating, we are actively working with individuals to find the resource that works best for them. And that’s a number of things; rehab, temporary shelters, relocating out of state back to their families,” said Denise Hill, director of building and housing development.

According to the city, some of the residents checked into rehab and one was reunited with their family.

The Mayor’s Office will be working with the Capital Area Coalition on homelessness moving forward. They will be working to address the larger issue at hand across the city of Harrisburg.