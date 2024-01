HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg says there will be changes to services this weekend due to the impending snow.

City of Harrisburg trash pickup will now begin at 4 a.m. on Saturday to allow crews to finish ahead of the snow.

Parking will also be available in the Locust Street Grage from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday. The city says this will allow residents to move their cars off the streets so plows have room to remove snow.