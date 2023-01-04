HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University (HU) is launching its 10th annual financial literacy scholarship competition.

High school students from across Pennsylvania can submit a short essay or poem using the theme — “What does financial literacy mean to me?”

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

HU says the competition offers an opportunity to help students prepare for the real world.

“For high school students, before they enter into the world of finance, buying cars, or buying houses, or incurring debt or having a credit card, it’s important for them to understand how to do that in a responsible manner,” said Eric Darr, President of Harrisburg University.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Submissions for the contest are due on Feb. 15. First, second, and third place winners will get cash prizes of up to $1,500.