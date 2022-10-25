MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Renewal by Anderson, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA), and other business leaders are hosting an event to announce a large donation for the Veterans Village in south Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Tiny Homes Transitional and Therapeutic Housing and Community Center (Veterans Village) is being built to accomplish the following for Pennsylvania’s homeless veterans:

Create housing for homeless veterans Offer counseling opportunities Offer educational opportunities Help create employment opportunities Provide health and nutritional needs for the homeless veterans

“Renewal by Andersen cares that our communities, corporate colleagues in the construction and furnishings industries and every American stand united in honoring and supporting our U.S. military and veterans of every branch of service,” Linda Johnston, general manager of Renewal by Andersen of Central PA, said. “This new VOPA project will be a tremendous difference-maker in the lives of veterans experiencing homelessness who deserve our commitment to let them know they are never alone and that we are here to support them.”

The event is on Nov. 1 at 10:45 a.m. and is being held at the Renewal by Anderson showroom at 4856 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. All branches of the military and their families are invited to attend.