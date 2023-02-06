HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged with criminal attempted homicide after a weekend stabbing.

According to City of Harrisburg officials, officers responded to the 1200 block of Community Drive on Saturday evening and arrested Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo after a reported stabbing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say Cruz-Ravelo allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man who was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Cruz-Ravelo is facing multiple charges including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and simple assault.

Cruz-Ravelo’s bail was set at $250,000 and she is being held in the Dauphin County Prison after being unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22.