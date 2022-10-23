CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged after allegedly threatening church members with a firearm on Sunday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township around 10 a.m. for an armed individual making threats.

Troopers say church attendees engaged in conversation with the individual until law enforcement arrived and took the woman, identified as Amber Espigh, into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

State Police say charges filed through District Court 09-3-03 include Risking Catastrophe, Unlawful body armor, Harassment, Simple Assault, Firearms not to be carried without a license, Terroristic threats, and other criminal charges

State Police alleged that Espigh, 31, was also involved in a burglary earlier that morning in Fairview Township, York County. This investigation is still ongoing.