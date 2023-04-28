HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Department of Justice announced on April 28 that a Harrisburg woman has been indicted for allegedly receiving, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

According to Attorney Gerard M. Karam, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against 60-year-old Tammie Jo Hooks of Harrisburg on April 26.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hooks was previously convicted in the US District Court for the District of Columbia for distributing child porn. Because of this, Hooks may be subjected to increased penalties if she is convicted of the offenses charged in the current indictment.

Under federal law, the maximum penalty for these offenses is life imprisonment.

This case was brought forth as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched by the Department of Justice in May of 2006.