ABC27
Please enter a search term.
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown …
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, …
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- PennDOT is holding a series of job fairs across the Midstate to fill positions for the upcoming winter season. For the past few years, …
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Midstate social media influencer is using her social media platform to help teachers get their classrooms ready for the new year by sharing their …