HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg.

This is the 14th year that the festival has been held. It takes over City Island for the second year in a row. Saturday, enjoy food, dance performances, and more than 80 vendors.

“We have folks from all over coming to enjoy and we celebrate diversity in dauphin county, we love it and that’s what cultural fest is all about,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor said.

The event also features a children’s corner, where kids can get special passports stamped.