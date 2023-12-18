DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday was the 15th Annual ‘Dump in the Trunk Holiday Celebration Parade.’

The event helps more than 1,400 kids from almost 600 families in Dauphin County.

Each family receives a Central Pennsylvania Holiday food box, gifts for kids under the age of 12, a gift for the entire family and a ‘Community Cares About You’ resource booklet to help connect families to other services, supports and programs throughout the year.

The event is all made possible by the Dauphin County Commissioners, Capital Blue Cross, Friends of the Farm Show and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

We spoke with one organizer about what they hope this event brings to the kids.

“Happiness, joy and know that they are loved by their community, that there not alone,” said Dauphin County community coordinator Helen Spence.

Santa also made an appearance at the event to hand out candy canes.