HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lemar Lester, 19, was arrested by Harrisburg Bureau Police on Thursday, Oct. 6, in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Harrisburg on Sept. 27.

The shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead. The child’s name was not released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the Sept. 27 homicide is urged to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.