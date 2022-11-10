HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.

The tractor-trailer driver went to the hospital for treatment, and two occupants of the sedan have critical injuries, police said.

Cameron Street was closed from Maclay Street to Goodwill Drive, and Herr Street was closed from Seventh to 15th streets since around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, police said. In an update around 7 a.m., police said they were reconstructing the crash and were keeping the scene taped off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.