HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg will hold its 2022 Cargill Holiday Parade themed “A Very Vibrant Holiday” on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the city’s website.

The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will feature giant balloons, marching bands, dance teams, floats, characters, and more, the City of Harrisburg says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It will happen on Front and Second streets, then from Market to North, the city website says. The parade route is as follows:

Begins at the intersection of Front and Market streets

Travels down Market Street

Turns left on Second Street

Turns left on North Street

Turns left on Front Street

Ends back at Market Street

At Strawberry Square after the parade, people can meet Santa Claus, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, and find out who wins the marching band, dance/step/drill team, and Best in Theme awards, according to the city website.

Drivers can use the code “LUVHBG” in the ParkMobile app for four hours of free street parking in downtown Harrisburg on Saturdays.

For the parade, the Market Street Bridge will be closed starting at 7 a.m., and Second and Front streets will be closed from Market to Forster streets beginning at 7 a.m., the city’s website explains.