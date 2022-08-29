HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kipona Festival, a Harrisburg Labor Day tradition, returns this weekend.

The three-day event will feature a Native American Pow Wow, a laser light show, live music, a family fun zone, food trucks, and even wirewalkers.

The Kipona Festival honors Native American traditions and showcases Native American crafts, dances, and music. The event will also include a canoe and kayak race.

The festival begins Saturday and runs through Monday. This will be its 106th year.