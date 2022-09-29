HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fight involving 22 students took place Tuesday afternoon at John Harris High School in Harrisburg.

According to a statement from Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman, which was released on Sept. 28, the fight occurred outside of the cafeteria of the school around noon on Tuesday. One student was injured in the fight and received medical treatment.

The statement also said that the Harrisburg School District will be imposing the “most serious disciplinary actions possible” under the student code of conduct, which can result in the suspension or expulsion of the students involved.

Turman has also said that violence or inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated on any school property in the distinct

The district has hired a Director of School Police Officers who will be building relationships between the district, law enforcement, students, families, and the school community.

You can read the full statement from the superintendent below.