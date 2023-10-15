HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Très Bonne Année is the premier wine and food celebration.

The 22nd Wine Auction and Gala were held at the Hilton Harrisburg on Saturday night. The event supports science and the arts.

“For two decades, we’ve raised over 5.6 million dollars for the Witaker Center here in downtown Harrisburg so we’re excited tonight to add to that total and raise even more money which helps support Harrisburg through this beautiful gala event,” Board Member Ryan Riley said.

In addition to the Witker Center, the funds will also help support the hospital industry.