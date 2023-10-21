(WHTM) – An estimated 6 thousand people came out for the 26th annual American Cancer Society making strides against breast cancer walk.

The walk on the City Island celebrates cancer survivors, funds life-saving research and honors loved ones lost.

abc27 spoke to one survivor who described what this walk means to her.

Wendy Wolpert, a Breast Cancer survivor said, “When you walk in here and see that sea of pink, it’s almost an instant flood of tears for me. There’s nothing better. These people need the support. And when you’re going through it and you have that support, it’s incredible. It’s indescribable.”