HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – What better way to start the New Year than to get freezing for a reason.

More than 200 people plunged into the icy cold Susquehanna River from City Island for the 26th Annual Penguin Plunge.

“We have double the registration from last year, so people are super excited to start their new year off with us,” said Humane Society of Harrisburg Area Marketing and Outreach Director Amanda Brunish.

“For me being a newbie here in Harrisburg and Central PA it feels great to help out the community and I love the humane society,” said participant Colin McGuinn.

The plunge raises money to support the homeless animals at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

“Seeing all the dogs running around, makes me wanna go home with one, that’s for sure and it is a great cause,” said participant Mickayla Stern.

Organizers say they exceeded their fundraising goal of $30,000. That’s the most they have raised in the past ten years. “I think it just shows that the community here is so supportive of our organization and of helping animals and um it’s just it’s so exciting for us to see this event explode in um what’s been a really challenging year for a lot of different people including us, especially with the economy the way it is,” said Brunish.

