HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 31st annual Central Pennsylvania Pride Fest was held at Soldier’s Grove in Harrisburg today.

It was a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community while highlighting the needs of the community.

Dr. Eric Selvey, president of Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania said, “The impact is positive, it’s all full of love and positivity.”

Representative Ismail Smith Wade-El (D-Lancaster) said, “I’m thrilled to be out here at Central pa pride right across from the capitol because it means we are bringing these things, our values, of equality, of fairness right where they belong in full view of all of our legislative colleagues.”

The festival ended around 6 p.m. today and organizers say they’ll start planning for next year’s event very soon.