HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Plans are moving along to get the temporary tent up and running at the Broad Street Market. Harrisburg City Council approved the nearly $250,000 purchase.

The 5,000-square-foot tent can house the 17 vendors that signed up to participate and will be delivered in two to three weeks.

At that point, the vendors can move in whenever they want. Many of them are still working to gather supplies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city hopes to have the market up and running in mid-September.

Matt Maisel, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisburg said, “We needed to do this not just for the people who work at the market but for the people who go to the market every single week for their groceries and it’s a sign of what happens when everyone kind of gets together and has the same goal in mind to drop what you’re doing, you realize this is the greater good that needs to happen.”

The tent will have heating and air conditioning and will be available for about two years until a new permanent market is built. The city says insurance is covering the cost.