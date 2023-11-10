(WHTM) – This weekend expect Front Street and City Island to be packed with people when the 51st Harrisburg Marathon gets underway Sunday morning.

Marathoners will go 26.2 miles by completing a 13.1-mile course twice.

City Island is the focal point hosting the starting line, halfway point, and finish line and this race is no joke. It’s a Boston Marathon qualifier, and the YMCA says that makes it a huge deal for a city like Harrisburg.

Chip Hitz, race director for the Harrisburg YMCA said, “Marathons other than big cities, a lot of your smaller marathons, have gone by the wayside. The YMCA is all about helping people to strive for their personal health and to try to push themselves and so.”

If you’re driving around Harrisburg on Sunday, expect delays and possible closures along Front Street from Vaughn Street to Phoenix Park. As well as the Harvey Taylor and Walnut Street bridges.