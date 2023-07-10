HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you have lived in Harrisburg, or the area around it, you probably have either heard of or have visited the Broad Street Market.

Located along Third and Sixth Streets in the city, the market was founded in 1860 and is the oldest continuously operated market house in the United States.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the Civil War, the market helped feed hundreds of thousands of Union soldiers who were stationed at Camp Curtin, located nearby. The stone market was completed in 1863 and is the oldest building at the market. The newer brick market was built over 10 years later, between the years 1874 and 1878.

In the 1920s, the market had over 700 vendors at its peak. Many vendors who wanted to be in the market would lease outdoor space and wait many years for a stall to open up inside.

By the time the market turned 100 in 1960, it housed 300 vendors, but things were different. The wooden market that was built earlier was torn down and a new city ordinance abandoned outdoor vending, and the market was in a state of decline.

In 1974, the market was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1979, the market was owned by the city of Harrisburg and in 1996, they completely renovated the market, investing 2.5 million in its refurbishment. Another yet smaller improvement plan was implemented and was focused on renovating the stone building of the market.

Today, the market is home to over 40 vendors featuring baked goods, fresh meals, and delicious desserts.