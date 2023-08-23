HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– An update about a government eyesore that was reported Tuesday night, and although it is not a perfect solution, it is still a lot of progress in not a lot of time.

“You can see how miserable it is,” neighbor Joe Armstrong said.

Armstrong talking Tuesday about this overgrown old ballfield on land owned by the army, across Green Street from the armed forces reserve center. The weeds are as tall as a short person.

“And we see foxes in there, skunks, possums,” Armstrong said.

He called abc27 News and we called the army. And hours later still nothing fancy about the property, but the weeds on the field where Armstrong played baseball as a kid on Wednesday…

“It was a beautiful field,” Armstrong said.

The weeds were gone.

“It’s a shame that you can’t get a response until the news media gets involved,” Armstrong said. “And I want to thank you guys for stepping up and helping with this situation. And to respond as quickly as they did yesterday was really amazing to me.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We learned the city of Harrisburg actually wanted to buy the property from the army and beautify it, but the army said no. Armstrong’s thought about that idea?

“They certainly take care of Italian Lake on the other side of this field, much better than what the government has done right here,” Armstrong said.

We’ve asked the army why they weren’t willing to sell the land to the city and we’ll let you know when we hear back about that.