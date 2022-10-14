HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.

People including abc27 Daybreak Anchor Ali Lanyon are once again going “Over the Edge” to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

Ali and abc27 photographer Justin Raub rappelled 21 stories — That is 250 feet! — down the side of the Fulton Bank building in Harrisburg on Friday morning.

Event participants raised funds to support the organization’s one-to-one youth mentoring programs. Local companies and organizations participated through the Toss Your Boss sponsorship, and several police officers volunteering in the Bigs in Blue program also participated in the rappel.

“It is just so much fun to do a fundraiser like this. It’s not your typical walk, it’s not your typical bowling event we have each spring. This brings people out to have a new experience with BBBS,” said Eric Kiehl with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

This is the fifth year for the fundraiser and the fourth year that Ali and Justin have participated. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region currently has more than 100 local kids waiting for mentors.