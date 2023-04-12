HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Advocates with “Courage for America” made a “Back off our Benefits” bus stop at the capitol Tuesday, urging Pennsylvania Republican House Representative Scott Perry to stand with them.

The group is advocating for the prevention of cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and Veteran Benefits.

“If you don’t know someone this affects, you’re not asking the right questions,” said Moises Montalvo, an Army veteran and common defense member.

Montalvo said he is just one person a default crisis affects. Him and others from Courage for America want Scott Perry’s promise he will protect their benefits, if something were to happen.

“My mom suffers from dementia, my dad takes care of her and my sister who suffered a debilitating stroke in her twenties, I don’t know where they’d be without these programs,” said Montalvo.

The “Back Off Our Benefits” bus tour is making stops across the country, ending in D.C. to hand House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R) a petition to prevent potential cuts.

“I really want to see Rep. Perry and congress stop playing games with the default crisis, were tired of this, America is tired of this,” Montalvo said.