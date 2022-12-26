HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg International Airport is quiet during the afternoon and evening. However, if you were at the airport between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. you would’ve seen lines extend through the entrance to the terminal building.

“It’s very normal for the day after Christmas, just a lot of people trying to get home or get to where they’re going. Just a lot of people,” local traveler Karey Parker said.

In Harrisburg, 90% of flights departed without an issue, but five were delayed and two were canceled.

Across the country, some airports saw hundreds of passengers spend the night in the terminal or seek an alternative.

“I have seen a good bit of people of waiting around, I mean from different countries as well I seen foreign people just sitting for hours upon end for flights that are delayed or canceled,” said Bradley.

According to the US Department of Transportation, only five to six percent of holiday trips are by plane, and the rest hit the road. For those who do fly, some passengers are more understanding than others.

“I think you just have to understand that everybody just wants to be with their family for the holidays, you know so you just have to be patient and move along with the crowd,” said Levinson.

