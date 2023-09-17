(WHTM) – This was day two of the All-American Dairy Show at the Farm Show Complex.

This is an especially important show for Reese Burdette of Mercersburg in Franklin County.

She was critically injured in a house fire nine years ago and is still working to recover and improve her skills.

Burdette said, “When I first started back a couple years ago it was a little bit challenging. I had to have a little more help. Over time I’ve finally got to the point where I am now where I am able to do it by myself.”

Reese competed today and will compete again on Monday. She took 5th place last year in nationals at the All-American.